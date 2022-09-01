Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak here.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.