Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.