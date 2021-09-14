The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA
