The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog in spots early, but sunny skies for the rest of the day. Getting warmer Friday, but still dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a …
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an…