Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.