Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…