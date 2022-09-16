Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.