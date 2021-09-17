The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fa…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.