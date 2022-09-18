Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is mediu…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…