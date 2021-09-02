Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the making…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day t…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Win…