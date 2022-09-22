Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA
