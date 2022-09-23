Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
