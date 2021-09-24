The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's l…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy r…
This evening in Davenport: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenpor…