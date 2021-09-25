 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News