Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
