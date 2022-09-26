Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

