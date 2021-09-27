The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA
