Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT.