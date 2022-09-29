 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

