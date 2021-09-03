Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Davenport, IA
