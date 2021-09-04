Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.