Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of …
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day t…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.