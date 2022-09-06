Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.