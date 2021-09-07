The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of …
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast …