 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News