Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

High temperatures that will reach into the 90s through Monday will keep the Quad-City region warmer than normal, but low dew-point temperatures should make the heat more bearable, Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Monday.

"We have what is known as a Rex Block," Philip said.

They are areas of high pressure that are nearly stationary and slow the eastward progress of pressure systems.

"It's a pattern that keeps storm activities on both coasts and leaves us not seeing much in the way of systems moving across our area," Philip said.

According to National Weather Service statistics, the normal high for this time of year ranges from 78 degrees today to 80 degrees by June 5, which is Monday.

Normal low temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s.

But the highs this week through Monday will range in the low 90s, while the overnight lows are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s.

There is a 20% chance or rain or a thunderstorm Wednesday, and a 40% chance of rain or a storm on Thursday, Philip said.

Overall conditions are expected to be dry, he added, with dew-point temperatures that should be fairly comfortable.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

"Dew points have been so low for this time of year," Philip said. Dew-point temperatures will get into the 40s, but that’s still dry for this time of year. The heat index could be cooler than the actual temperature because the wind will have a cooling effect."

Philip said the dew points would start to climb over the course of the week. They could reach the mid-and upper-50s, "which still isn’t all that bad for this time. That’s typically when people open windows at night."

Dew points may rise into the 60s by Wednesday night into Thursday and inch up to the middle 60s by Friday, he added.

"It does look like it slips back down into the 50s again, Saturday," Philip said.