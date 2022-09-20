High temps near record levels Tuesday in the Quad Cities; cold front arrives Wednesday

Patchy fog and a few showers around early Tuesday morning in the Quad Cities area. Many will have a dry morning commute though and both the fog and showers will be gone by 10 a.m. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Get ready for a hot day! High temperatures will reach around 91 Tuesday afternoon. This will put us near record levels for this time of year. The record high in Moline for September 20 is 94 degrees. While we'll likely just miss tying our record high, the high humidity levels today will make it feel worse. The heat index will reach around 97 this afternoon. A breeze will help out some. Look for wind gusts to reach around 25 mph this afternoon.

A muggy Tuesday night is expected. We'll only cool down to around 69 degrees. Our normal low temperature this time of year is 51! Mostly clear skies during the evening hours, but skies will become partly cloudy after midnight and a few showers will again be possible. Winds will be around 10 mph.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday with our next cold front. The best chance of rain will be in the early afternoon along the front itself. Some could miss out, but others will get heavy rain and lightning. High temperatures will probably only top out around 76 degrees and it looks like another breezy day as well with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Rain will continue to be a possibility through the evening hours Wednesday in the Quad Cities, but all showers will come to an end by midnight. Temperatures will continue to drop with lows ultimately reaching around 49 degrees! Look for a cool day on Thursday for the first day of fall with high temperatures only around 65.