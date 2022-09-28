 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurricane Ian ramps up, Quad City crews head south to help

Crews from MidAmerican Energy left Bettendorf Wednesday morning for the Atlanta area to assist with anticipated hurricane restoration efforts.

The emergency response team consisted of nearly 80 employees, including 66 line workers and 15 supervisory and support employees, as well as utility trucks and equipment. Georgia Power, based in Atlanta, requested MidAmerican’s assistance.

Things are slowly shutting down in Florida as residents prepare for the storm. Disney World announced its closing and has asked all occupants of its hotels to shelter in place. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported hurricane-force winds were approaching Sanibel Island.

About 2.5 million people in the US state of Florida have been ordered to leave their homes as Hurricane Ian approaches.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 272,000 were without power in Florida Tuesday morning, compared to more than 342,000 in the dark in Puerto Rico. The storm is currently at a category four, but is inching toward being upgraded to category five. According to the National Hurricane Center the categories are as follows:

  • Category 1: 74-95 MPH winds
  • Category 2: 96-110 MPH winds
  • Category 3: 111-129 MPH winds
  • Category 4: 130-156 MPH winds
  • Category 5: 157 MPH winds or higher

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated 5,000 members of the Florida National Guard on Tuesday to help with the aftermath. Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina also sent a combined 2,000 members to assist.

