Iowa, Illinois departments of transportation report ice-covered roads throughout Q-C

Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
Police in the metropolitan area are covering multiple crashes where vehicles slid off of roadways or into other vehicles.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting on its website www.511ia.org that Interstate 280, Interstate 80, Interstate 74, U.S. 61, U.S. 67, U.S. 61, U.S. 6, U.S. 30, Iowa 130, and Iowa 22 all are covered in ice.
U.S. 67 northbound in LeClaire also is blocked for emergency repairs that are in progress.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 280, Interstate 74, U.S. 67, U.S. 150, Illinois 84, Illinois 92, John Deere Road, and Avenue of the Cities, Blackhawk Road, Airport Road, the Rock Island-Milan Parkway, and Andalusia Road all are iced over.
Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, reported the temperature was 31 degrees at 10:53 p.m. At the time, McClure said that the Quad-Cities was, “at the back of the freezing drizzle, which should stop in about an hour.”
The expected cold front was in the Cedar Rapids area working its way east.
McClure said the wind would strengthen during the nighttime hours. By 6 a.m. the temperature should be between 14 and 18 degrees before falling to the single digits as the morning progresses, possibly 8 degrees by 8 a.m.
Another system will move through Sunday night into Monday morning that could bring a dusting of snow.
The overnight low Sunday into Monday is expected to be 2 degrees, with the high Monday reaching 14. The low Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be minus 2.