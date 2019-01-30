The entire Quad-City area closed Wednesday -- or mostly, as schools, colleges, libraries, court houses, health departments and many businesses closed, because of the near historic cold.
According to Alex Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport, temperatures should “warm up” -- reach 0 degrees -- by Thursday afternoon.
“The big number is how long we’ve been below zero. In our current forecast, we may get above zero by Thursday afternoon,” he said. “ … We’re looking at almost two days of temperatures below zero. Probably just shy of two days.”
Gibbs said a record was set in Moline for Jan. 30, with temperatures hitting a low of 22 below Wednesday morning; the previous record for the date was 14 below in 1966.
“It’s important to note that, tonight, the temperatures are going to drop again and they might even be colder tonight before midnight,” he said. “Our new record low might be broken again tonight, because it’s measured midnight to midnight.”
According to the National Weather Service, the all-time record low for Moline is 28 below, set Feb. 3, 1996. The all-time record low for January is 27 below, and that temperature was hit thrice, in 1884, 1979 and, most recently, in 2009.
The perfect combination of conditions -- light winds, fresh snow, arctic high pressure and clear skies -- are allowing temperatures to “drop like a rock,” Gibbs said.
“What may save us is we may have clouds moving in from the west [Thursday] morning, and they’ll act like a blanket overnight,” he said.
After 1to 3 inches of “really light, fluffy” snow Thursday afternoon, temperatures will start warming up by Friday; Gibbs said, and they are forecasting temps in the 20s by Friday afternoon, the 30s for Saturday and maybe even reaching the 40s for Sunday and Monday.
Even with a potentially huge increase in temperature, Gibbs said flooding was unlikely, due to the amount of ice and snow.
“It’s a very, very slim chance,” he said. “The bigger threat is the cold.”
A windchill warning will be going into Thursday morning, potentially reaching 56 below in Moline. Gibbs said the Quad Cities “definitely” hit 50 below 0 with windchill, thanks to gusts of almost 40 miles per hour.
“The tears in my eyes were freezing when I was walking outside [Wednesday] morning,” he said.
CitiBus offers ‘critical transportation only services’
CitiBus is running its regularly scheduled bus routes using vans and sedans, “effective immediately.”
“We have been OK with capacity,” said Nicole Gleason, public works director via email. “Very few people are riding today due to the cold, and area schools and businesses being closed.”
In subzero temperatures, diesel buses are unable to operate, due to “diesel gelling,” which is caused by the paraffin found in diesel fuel to solidify in low temperatures.
Gleason said it is “far too cold to stand outside for any length of time.”
“If at all possible, we ask that riders only use this service to get to work or a doctor’s appointment that can’t be rescheduled,” she said. “ … We are continuing to run this limited service because we know some riders have no other options.”
In a press release from Public Works, communications director Jennifer Nahra said CitiBus will make “every effort” to return to normal service between noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday, once temperatures rise above zero.
“As soon as the buses warm, we are able to change a filter and get them running again,” Gleason said. “We just need to continue to avoid running them if the actual temperature is below zero.”
Trucking companies plan around low temperatures
With the temperatures dropping dangerously low, Iowa Motor Truck Association president Brenda Neville said companies have preventative measures to prevent diesel gelling.
“Trucking is pretty much geared to be working … no matter what the weather is,” she said via phone call. “There’s a lot of preventative measures that can be taken. We haven’t heard of any of our members having many issues.”
Neville said that of the 15 companies she had talked to Wednesday, only one had any trucks gel up, and they had “maybe four or five out of 1,000 in their fleet” affected.
One of the most important preventative measures, Neville said, was to know when it’s just too cold to be driving.
“Safety is the number one priority for trucking companies,” she said. “I know many companies, if there's bad weathers, they’re going to advise the trucks to get off the road.”
Other companies Neville spoke to had maintenance workers on call, especially with temperatures set to drop even more Wednesday night into Thursday.
“Tonight will be a test,” she said. “I’ve heard from some folks that tonight is supposed to be even colder.”
With the area hit by the “polar vortex” being so large, Neville said it was easier for a few companies to stop delivering altogether.
“There are some fleets who just aren’t making deliveries,” she said. “ … That you’re only able to do if it’s a load that’s not time sensitive.”
Stressing safety again, Neville encouraged drivers to be extra aware of the “move over law,” which requires drivers to slow down and move around any vehicles on the side of the road.
“It’s not safe to have a truck stalled on the side of the road either,” she said. “It’s even more important that we pay attention and move over if we can, for trucks and for cars.”
Flights out of Quad-City International Airport are ‘hit or miss’
Executive director Ben Leischner said that while several carriers decided to cancel their early morning departures, other carriers, including Delta, went out with “minimal delays.”
“While remaining open, our biggest concern is for passenger and employee safety,” he said via email. “ We are working to provide shuttles to and from people’s vehicles in the parking lot and Civil Air Patrol has been a huge help offering rides to passengers in our parking lots coming into the terminal.”