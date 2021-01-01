Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.8. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.