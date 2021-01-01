 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.8. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News