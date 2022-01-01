Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
