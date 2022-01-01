 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

