This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
