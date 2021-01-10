Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.24. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Model…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.68. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.28. Today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.81. We'll see a low tem…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperat…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…