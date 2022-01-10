Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
