Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

