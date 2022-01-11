This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
