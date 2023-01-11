 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

