Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

