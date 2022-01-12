Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy early with a light wintry mix later at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is for…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. …
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. We'll see s…