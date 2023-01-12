This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…