Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

