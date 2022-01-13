This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is for…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. We'll see a low tempera…