For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
