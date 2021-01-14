Davenport's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
