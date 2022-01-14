This evening in Davenport: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
