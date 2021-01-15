 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News