Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.