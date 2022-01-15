 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

