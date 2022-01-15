This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
