Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.