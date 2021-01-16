For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.32. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
