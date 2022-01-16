Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
