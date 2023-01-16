Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.